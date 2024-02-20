Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Monday (February 26), Eastbourne Borough Council’s planning committee is set to consider proposals to build 85 apartments at the former Gate Court Dairy site in Waterworks Road.

If approved, the development would be expected to provide 50 one-bedroom flats, 21 two-bedroom flats and four three-bedroom flats, split across three separate blocks.

In a report to the committee, a council planning spokesman said: “The proposed development has been designed to a high standard and will provide a good level of accommodation for future occupiers.

How the Waterworks Road, Eastbourne, apartments would look

“There will be no detrimental impacts to the occupiers that surround the site, and the development will improve the visual amenity of the area.”

Notably, the developer behind the scheme, Waterworks Development Limited, is not seeking to provide any affordable housing as part of its proposals. This is due to viability reasons, which have not yet been fully tested by the council. As a result, officers are recommending any planning permission be made contingent on these issues being resolved.

While previously occupied by several large industrial sheds, the site was cleared in 2022. This clearance came alongside a previous application, which was seeking outline approval to build up to 60 apartments on the same site.

The final development would also be expected to include 48 parking spaces (one being a dedicated car club bay) and a cycle storage space.

The scheme has generated a small number of local objections, raising concerns about the loss of light, privacy and potential nuisance from construction work.