Controversial plans for a housing development in Hurst Green are set to go in front of Rother planners this week.

On Thursday (September 5), Rother District Council’s planning committee is set to consider an application seeking outline permission to build up to seven houses on land to the south of Burgh Hill.

The proposals have proven to be controversial with local residents, with the council having received more than 100 letters of objection at time of publication. Objectors have raised a variety of concerns, including the scheme’s potential impact on the High Weald Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB).

These concerns are shared by Hurst Green Parish Council. In a statement submitted in response to the application, the parish council’s clerk Janet Ellis said: “The council feels that the planning gain of seven new houses (none affordable) is outweighed by the loss to the AONB of a historic meadow rich in wildlife.

The Burgh Hill homes site. Pic: Contributed

“This is a significant green space and a critical buffer zone between the two east-west roads in the village. Developing this field would mean losing fine views enjoyed by residents of Hurst Green and would detract from the still rural character of the lane which the council regards as a quiet lane.”

Similar concerns have been raised by Etchingham Parish Council and ward councillor Mary Barnes (Con), both of whom point out the site lies outside of Hurst Green’s development boundary.

Concerns have also been raised about the impact of construction on local ecology.

But, in a report set to be considered by the committee, planning officers argue the downsides of the scheme could be mitigated through appropriate conditions.

In the report, a Rother planning spokesman said: “It is acknowledged that there could be harm to the landscape character of the area and the habitats of ecological interest.

“However, subject to an appropriate landscaping scheme incorporating appropriate ecology and biodiversity enhancement measures the potential harm could be mitigated, thus the landscape and scenic beauty of the HWNL would be preserved.

“The adverse impacts [of] this proposed development (being outside of an out-of-date development boundary) would not significantly and demonstrably outweigh the benefits, when assessed against the policies in the National Planning Policy Framework when taken as a whole.”

The report goes on to note how the site borders the village’s current development boundary on three sides, which is considered to be out of date as the district council cannot demonstrate a five-year supply of housing.

For further information about the plans see application reference RR/2023/2540/P on the Rother District Council website.