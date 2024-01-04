The next stage of a Horam housing development is set to go in front of Wealden planners next week.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On Thursday (January 11), Wealden District Council’s Planning Committee South is set to consider a reserved matters application connected with plans to build 38 homes next to a property known as Old Orchard House in Horebeech Lane.

The scheme secured outline planning permission at appeal in August 2022, which saw a planning inspector overturn an earlier refusal by council planners. This means the principle of development has already been established, with the committee now considering the scheme’s final design.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers say these final details are all “acceptable” and have advised the reserved matters application should be approved.

Plans for the site in Horebeech Lane, Horam. Pic: contributed

In a report to the committee, a council planning spokesman said: “It is considered that the proposed layout, scale, appearance and landscaping presented within this reserved matters stage application are acceptable.

“Planning conditions secured at outline stage can secure appropriate access, [a] travel plan, sustainable construction detail, air quality mitigation, drainage detail, ecological protection, protection of trees and hedgerow and [a] construction management plan.

“The s106 (Unilateral Undertaking) considered at the appeal secures the 35 per cent affordable housing provision, five per cent serviced plots for custom and self-build units, a link from the development to the Cuckoo Trail, children’s play area provision and a financial contribution towards bus services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Consequently, the proposal would represent sustainable development as defined in the National Planning Policy Framework. Material considerations indicate that the application for approval of Reserved Matters following outline approval is acceptable.”

The proposed scheme would be made up of four one-bed units, six two-bed units, 18 three-bed units and 10 four-bed units. The one- and two-bed units are all expected to be classified as affordable properties, as would three of the three-bed units.

The scheme had initially been due to go in front of the committee at a meeting in December, however it was withdrawn from the agenda as officers sought more information from Southern Water about an emergency outfall sewer diversion. This information has since been provided, officers say.