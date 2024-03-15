Plans to add extra units to a Horam housing development are set to go in front of Wealden planners next week.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On Thursday (March 22), Wealden District Council’s Planning Committee South is set to consider proposals for a 41-home development at the Horeham Flat Farm site in Chiddingly Road.

The site already has planning permission for a 36-home scheme (granted under application WD/2018/2526/MAO), meaning the proposal is essentially a request to add five additional houses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While the site is outside Horam’s development boundary, Wealden planning officers are recommending approval, pointing to the existing permission as evidence the site is appropriate for a housing development.

The Horeham Flat Farm site

In a report set to be considered by the committee, a council planning spokesman said: “The proposal seeks permission for 41 dwellings in a location, beyond any development boundary in the adopted development plan. The weight to be given to the conflict with the council’s development strategy however is substantially reduced due to a shortfall in housing land supply.

“The application proposes development in a layout and of a scale that is reflective of development in the wider area.

“Whilst it introduces a housing development to this side of Chiddingly Road, in a new location, this in itself would not be harmful. The access proposed also provides safe access onto and into the site, with a crossing point to enable connectivity into the main village of Horam.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Having regard to the planning balance and the considerations set out in the main body of the report, it is recommended that the application is approved, subject to S106 Agreement and conditions as set out.”

The scheme has seen objections raised by Horam Parish Council, which describes the proposals as an “overdevelopment” of a site which is “not situated in a sustainable location.”

Similar objections have been raised by Chiddingly Parish Council and a number of local residents, who have expressed concerns about the level of parking provision and extra houses adding to infrastructure pressures in the area.

If approved, the scheme would be made up of a mix of one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom homes, of which 15 would be classed as affordable housing.