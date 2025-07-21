Decision due on major housing plans

Applications connected with a major housing development in Uckfield are set to go in front of Wealden councillors.

On July 25, Wealden District Council’s Majors Planning Committee is due to consider a pair of reserved matters applications connected to Ridgewood Farm — a major mixed-used development on the west edge of the town.

The two applications seek planning permission to build 750 new homes and an industrial unit with 1,884 sqm of floor space.

Both applications are being recommended for approval by council planning officers.

Landscape masterplan for the overall development. Image credit: CSA Environmental

In a report on the housing proposals, a council planning spokesman said: “This development significantly contributes to local housing needs, aligns with the approved Design Code, and complies with national and local policies including the National Planning Policy Framework 2024 and Wealden’s Design Guide.

“It respects natural and built environments by retaining key trees, hedgerows, ancient woodlands, and wildlife corridors, while enhancing green infrastructure.

“Former farm buildings will be repurposed for community uses such as a café/shop and flexible business units, supporting local employment.

“On balance, this detailed Reserved Matters application represents a sustainable, well-designed extension to Uckfield, consistent with the outline permission and good practice guidance (including ‘Building for a Healthy Life 2020’). It is recommended for approval subject to conditions outlined in the report.”

The housing element of the proposal is expected to comprise 50 one-bed, 136 two-bed, 321 three-bed, 211 four-bed and 32 five-bed units. Of these 15 per cent would be classed as affordable housing.

It is set to be delivered as part of a partnership between developers Redrow Homes and Places for People. Redrow Homes are expected to build 489 of the new properties, with Places for People building the remaining 261.

These homes would be expected to be built out in several phases.

The site already has outline planning permission for development. This outline scheme, granted in 2016, secured planning permission to build up to 1,000 new homes on the overall site, as well as a primary school and retail, community and leisure space.

The council has previously approved proposals, from developer Taylor Wimpey, to build 250 homes on the southern edge of the overall site.

While recommended for approval, the applications have both seen objections raised by Uckfield Town Council and local residents.

On the housing proposals, the town council said it had “significant technical, environmental, transport, and community concerns” and called for “substantial revisions” to be made before the development proceeds.