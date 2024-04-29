Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Developers Generator Group submitted a planning application last July to build the houses, along with a number of new sporting facilities, on 124 acres at Horsham Golf and Fitness in Worthing Road.

Now Horsham planners are due to decide on whether or not the development can go ahead at a meeting on May 7.

If approved, 280 of the new 800 houses would be classified as affordable with five per cent of the total self and custom build plots.

An illustrative CGI of the proposed development

The developers say the existing golf facility would be ‘retained and modernised’ to provide an offering ‘better suited to promoting the inclusivity and diversity of golf and encouraging a new generation of participants’.

A new facility would be built for Horsham Hockey Club, comprising two full size pitches and a training pitch, alongside changing, classroom and clubhouse facilities. This, they say, would enable the club to expand and become a regional talent centre.

One of the proposed pitches would be a multi-use surface suitable for a range of other sports when not in use for hockey.

The development would also include a permanent home for Warren Clark Golfing Dreams, a charity that works with disabled and disadvantaged groups through sport.

A new home would also be provided for The Golf College, an educational facility for sixth form age students who aspire to a career in golf.

There would also be an on-site convenience store, community and co-working space.

The developers have also outlined improvements for the nearby Hop Oast roundabout which would include the introduction of a left turn only lane heading south on Worthing Road.

And the developers say that contributions would be made to West Sussex County Council’s plans for pedestrian, cycle and equestrian crossing points on the A24, along with a bridge.

Generator says it acquired a 50 per cent interest in this 124 acre golf club, comprising a 9 hole academy course and full 18 hole course along with fitness centre, club house and driving range.