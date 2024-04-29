Decision looms on plans to build 800 new homes and 'leisure hub' on land in Horsham

A decision is looming on plans to build 800 new homes on land between Horsham and Southwater.
By Sarah Page
Published 29th Apr 2024, 14:28 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Developers Generator Group submitted a planning application last July to build the houses, along with a number of new sporting facilities, on 124 acres at Horsham Golf and Fitness in Worthing Road.

Now Horsham planners are due to decide on whether or not the development can go ahead at a meeting on May 7.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If approved, 280 of the new 800 houses would be classified as affordable with five per cent of the total self and custom build plots.

An illustrative CGI of the proposed developmentAn illustrative CGI of the proposed development
An illustrative CGI of the proposed development

The developers say the existing golf facility would be ‘retained and modernised’ to provide an offering ‘better suited to promoting the inclusivity and diversity of golf and encouraging a new generation of participants’.

A new facility would be built for Horsham Hockey Club, comprising two full size pitches and a training pitch, alongside changing, classroom and clubhouse facilities. This, they say, would enable the club to expand and become a regional talent centre.

One of the proposed pitches would be a multi-use surface suitable for a range of other sports when not in use for hockey.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The development would also include a permanent home for Warren Clark Golfing Dreams, a charity that works with disabled and disadvantaged groups through sport.

A new home would also be provided for The Golf College, an educational facility for sixth form age students who aspire to a career in golf.

There would also be an on-site convenience store, community and co-working space.

The developers have also outlined improvements for the nearby Hop Oast roundabout which would include the introduction of a left turn only lane heading south on Worthing Road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And the developers say that contributions would be made to West Sussex County Council’s plans for pedestrian, cycle and equestrian crossing points on the A24, along with a bridge.

Have you read? Proposals to change major Horsham school from all-girls to co-educational

Sussex village shop scoops major award in ‘Rural Oscars’

Generator says it acquired a 50 per cent interest in this 124 acre golf club, comprising a 9 hole academy course and full 18 hole course along with fitness centre, club house and driving range.

A spokesperson said: “We are promoting the site through Horsham’s Local Plan for a new community leisure hub, along with employment and residential use.”

Related topics:FitnessHorsham GolfProposals