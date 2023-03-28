The Home Office has placed a number of refugee families at the Cisswood House Hotel at Lower Beeding – originally built in 1928 as a home for the then chairman of luxury London store Harrods.
And the decision has sparked a debate among locals with some lambasting it as a ‘disgrace’ and a ‘shame.’ One person said: “Unbelievable given the history behind this hotel.”
But another said: “Sensible idea putting an empty hotel to good use.”
The hotel closed to the public in January last year when its owners sought to place the business into voluntary liquidation following the pandemic.
The Cisswood House Hotel had previously been a sought-after wedding venue for couples. And it was renowned for staging popular music night tribute acts.
And in its hotel heyday, the venue boasted 52 bedrooms – some with four-poster beds and whirlpool baths – a 45-seat restaurant, a health club, swimming pool and a beauty/hair salon, along with extensive outside grounds.
Now many have taken to West Sussex County Times’ Facebook page to air their views over its use for asylum seekers.
Paul Horner recollected: “So sad it was our wedding venue! Very fond memories of going there to celebrate our special day.”
Billy Morton said: “There are homeless people that this could be used for!!” But Dan Broomwicks pointed out: “Refugees ARE homeless. Also, Turning Tides are opening a large homeless shelter at Roffey Place this year – it’s not like nobody is looking out for those who find themselves out on the street.”
Stacey Barber said the hotel was no longer a ‘luxurious’ venue. “Believe me it’s not the same building it was when it was open as a hotel over a year ago,” she said. “Right now it’s a roof over families’ heads where little children can be safe. Trust me they aren’t in there doing handstands in the swimming pool and living a 5* life having massages etc ... but they are safe and that’s what matters, isn’t it?”
However, another woman said: “And I bet they get housed before me and my family… two years in temporary accommodation and I’m to sit and watch other families get housed.”
The debate was started after Lower Beeding Parish Council, in a notice on its website, confirmed that the hotel was being used as a refuge for asylum seekers and that the families’ needs were being assessed.
Parish council clerk Peter Knox said several families of different nationalities had been accommodated at the hotel after being moved at short notice from accommodation in Tower Hamlets, London.
A Home Office spokesman said: “The UK has a proud history of granting asylum to those who need it and we are committed to providing safe and secure accommodation while cases are considered.
“We have made clear to our providers that the use of hotels is only ever acceptable as a short-term contingency measure. The cost of using hotel accommodation to board asylum-seekers is borne by individual contractors who make such decisions, including which premises are used."