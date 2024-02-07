Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Declan McKenna, best known for his hit song ‘Brazil’, released the video for his latest single ‘Mulholland's Dinner and Wine’ last Friday (February 2).

Eagle-eyed residents of East Sussex will recognise several locations in the video, including Beauport Park Golf Course, Flamingo Amusement and the promenade in Hastings. Eastbourne also features heavily with the Grove Laundrette in Little Chelsea serving as the setting for a psychedelic dance scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The video ends with a shot of Declan leaving the Laundrette and walking away down Grove Road.

Hastings-based actor Keith Leech MBE stars alongside the popstar and said he had ‘a real hoot’ filming the video which has racked up tens of thousands of views on YouTube.

Keith’s first appearance in the video shows him reading the Hastings Observer before coming across an advert which asks if he’s satisfied with h is life. Declan then takes him on a journey of indulgence of drinking alcohol, drag racing and a lot of dancing.

Speaking about his experience filming the video, Keith said: “We had a real hoot. Such fun racing around a muddy field in golf buggies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Declan is a really nice guy too, one day he might even learn to drive!”

Declan McKenna performs at Coachella Festival in 2018. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)

Keith is well-known locally for founding the hugely-popular Hastings Traditional Jack in the Green in 1984. He is also currently president of the Hastings Borough Bonfire Society and chairman for the Hastings Old Town Carnival Association.

He has appeared in several adverts, television series and other music videos – including one by Harry Styles in 2022.

A spokesperson for Hastings Council added: “The 1066 Country Film Office deals with requests from production companies who want to film a range of things in Hastings. This video was produced by a local production company, Ramshackle Productions, for Sony Music.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The 1066 Country film office has worked with Ramshackle on several music videos in the past couple of years and they always like to use local people and locations when they can.”