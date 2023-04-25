Dedicated swimmer quits over recent 'disgusting' encounter in Sussex waters

A Bracklesham resident who went swimming three times a week for the past year has had to pack it in following a recent encounter with raw sewage.

Civil servant Louise Morley, from Bracklesham Lane, has been swimming with the Bracklesham Bay Bluetits group since last year and enjoys regular swims in the sea near her home. But after a dip last week, Louise has reluctantly vowed to stop swimming.

She said: “It’s been absolutely dreadful this week – you can actually see lumps. It’s way worse when the tide goes out, then there’s big lumps and frothy stuff on it all. It hasn’t been this bad for a long long time.”

Louise said she fears it will also deter holiday makers from making trips to the Chichester area.

Members of Bracklesham Bay Bluetits in happier times

"If they were to come down and see that today it would really turn people away. You can see it all in the waves at the shoreline,” she added.

Her decision to quit her favourite hobby was a big one, she said, and only now feels she can sea swim again if she travels far enough away.

"I’d have to go miles – I would swim on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Somebody from [Bracklesham Bay Bluetits] swims every day. I’ve got the beach right on my door step and its good for your mental health and its free exercise but I just can’t do it anymore — it was disgusting.

"We all had to hand-gel our hands. Everybody’s really sad but what can we do about it? People are saying it’s just unfair, it’s changed things.”

Southern Water, which maintains the wastewater system across much of the South East, has released untreated wastewater into waters around Bognor Regis as recently as yesterday.

Earlier this year, the water company spent more than £15 million on a top-of-the-range artificial intelligence system to protect homes, business and the environment.