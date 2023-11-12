Dedication service held for Crawley & Horsham Armed Forces & Veterans Breakfast Club new Standard

Ahead of Horsham’s Armistice and Remembrance Day commemorations, Horsham District Council Chairman Cllr David Skipp attended a dedication service for a new Standard for the Crawley & Horsham Armed Forces & Veterans Breakfast Club at Westlake House Care Home in Horsham on Thursday, November 9.

Following the dedication service which was led by Dr Rev’d Richard Coldicott, Cllr Skipp presented the new Standard to the Club.

The Standard will make its first appearance on Armistice Day this year.

The Crawley & Horsham Armed Forces & Veterans Breakfast Club is part of a growing network of Armed Forces & Veterans Breakfast Clubs which meet across the UK and worldwide. They are a group of veterans and serving members of His Majesty’s Armed Forces.

HDC Chairman Cllr David Skipp presenting the new Standard to Crawley & Horsham Armed Forces & Veterans Breakfast Club. Picture: Horsham District Council