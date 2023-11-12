Dedication service held for Crawley & Horsham Armed Forces & Veterans Breakfast Club new Standard
and live on Freeview channel 276
Following the dedication service which was led by Dr Rev’d Richard Coldicott, Cllr Skipp presented the new Standard to the Club.
The Standard will make its first appearance on Armistice Day this year.
The Crawley & Horsham Armed Forces & Veterans Breakfast Club is part of a growing network of Armed Forces & Veterans Breakfast Clubs which meet across the UK and worldwide. They are a group of veterans and serving members of His Majesty’s Armed Forces.
Their purpose is to facilitate veterans and serving Armed Forces personnel to meet face to face in a relaxed, safe, social environment to enjoy breakfast and help combat loneliness, allowing veterans to ”return to the tribe”.