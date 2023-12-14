A large but difficult to spot pothole in Hastings has caused damage to a number of vehicles.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The pothole is at the bottom of busy Harold Road, a bus route in Hastings Old Town. Local woman Judy Atkinson, whose car hit the hole, said: “It is at the bottom of Harold Road, near the centre line, right on the corner by the junction with All Saints Street.

"It can be difficult to miss the hole, as parked cars force you into the middle of the road. I have reported it to East Sussex County Council.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reacting to Judy’s warning post on the Old Town Facebook page, a number of drivers said they had hit the same hole, leaving them with expensive repair bills. One resident said: “It munched my rim around the tyre and broke it into pieces.

Pothole

Another commented: “There is also a bad one on The Ridge, by the new Flagship school, which is very difficult to see as it is one the side of a manhole cover.

One angry poster said: “Car tax used to be called the Road Fund Licence and the money went to maintaining roads, so what exactly do the Government do with our £160 plus a year that we are forced to pay? With the number of people paying that our roads should be perfect."