Police have issued a warning after a deer died in a collision with a car.

A Hastings Police spokesperson said: "We were called to a collision on the B2244 Hawkhurst to Sedlescombe road, where a vehicle struck a deer.

"Thankfully, the driver was uninjured, though understandably shaken. Sadly, the deer did not survive.

"Please take extra care when driving through rural or wooded areas."

Police were called to a collision on the B2244 Hawkhurst to Sedlescombe road. Pic: Hastings Police

Police gave deer safety tips:

Deer are present year-round, but collisions peak May–June (when young deer disperse) and October–November (rutting season). Be especially alert at dawn and dusk, when visibility is low and deer are most active.

If a deer crosses your path, slow down, others may follow. Deer often move in groups and can behave unpredictably.

Deer warning signs are placed in known crossing areas. If you see one, reduce your speed, stay alert, and be ready to stop.

At night, use full-beam headlights when safe to do so. This can help you spot deer by the reflection in their eyes. If you see a deer, dip your lights, bright beams may cause them to freeze.

If you hit a deer:

• Stop safely and turn on hazard lights.

• Do not approach the deer, it may be injured and react unpredictably.

• Call the police if the deer is on or near the road.

• Check your vehicle before continuing.

• Report the incident to your insurer, especially if you have comprehensive cover.