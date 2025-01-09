Defying the odds, self-taught quilter puts her stunning work on show in Shoreham
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Chris Diebel will never forget the day she was made to stand in front of the class at the tender age of 10 as her teacher ridiculed her attempts to make a felt toy.
Now aged 72, she is preparing to stage a free exhibition of her stunning and innovative work at the Church of the Good Shepherd on Shoreham Beach.
Chris said: “I think I was determined to prove her wrong. I’m entirely self-taught but it’s been a huge pleasure to create unique items for the church, my family and friends. I’ve also really enjoyed teaching others.”
Chris, who lives in North Lancing, will be showcasing work including stoles, banners and chasubles – a type of liturgical vestment worn by the clergy.
She has also created quilts, lectern falls and aumbry cabinet covers for use in the church.
Chris added: “I work using locally-sourced cotton and we will be encouraging people to gently handle and touch the exhibits, to get a sensory as well as visual feel.”
Chris’s eye-catching work has won universal admiration locally and she is renowned for her attention to detail, careful research and planning.
The Rev Jane Bartlett, associate vicar, said: “We have been blessed to have Chris’s beautiful work in our church for many years and I’m delighted that it will now be gathered together in a large display for all to enjoy.”
The free exhibition runs from 10am to 4pm on Saturday, January 18, and from noon to 4pm on Sunday, January 19. There will also be craft stalls and a raffle, with a quilt as first prize, plus refreshments.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.