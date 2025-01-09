Defying the odds, self-taught quilter puts her stunning work on show in Shoreham

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A self-taught quilter who defied the odds after being told she would 'never make a sewer' is putting her work on show in Shoreham.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris Diebel will never forget the day she was made to stand in front of the class at the tender age of 10 as her teacher ridiculed her attempts to make a felt toy.

Now aged 72, she is preparing to stage a free exhibition of her stunning and innovative work at the Church of the Good Shepherd on Shoreham Beach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris said: “I think I was determined to prove her wrong. I’m entirely self-taught but it’s been a huge pleasure to create unique items for the church, my family and friends. I’ve also really enjoyed teaching others.”

The Rev Jane Bartlett, associate vicar at the Church of the Good Shepherd on Shoreham Beach, wearing a chasuble made by Chris Diebel

Chris, who lives in North Lancing, will be showcasing work including stoles, banners and chasubles – a type of liturgical vestment worn by the clergy.

She has also created quilts, lectern falls and aumbry cabinet covers for use in the church.

Chris added: “I work using locally-sourced cotton and we will be encouraging people to gently handle and touch the exhibits, to get a sensory as well as visual feel.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris’s eye-catching work has won universal admiration locally and she is renowned for her attention to detail, careful research and planning.

The Rev Jane Bartlett, associate vicar, said: “We have been blessed to have Chris’s beautiful work in our church for many years and I’m delighted that it will now be gathered together in a large display for all to enjoy.”

The free exhibition runs from 10am to 4pm on Saturday, January 18, and from noon to 4pm on Sunday, January 19. There will also be craft stalls and a raffle, with a quilt as first prize, plus refreshments.