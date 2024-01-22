Delays expected on railways services between Gatwick Airport and East Croydon until 11am

Delays are expected on services between Gatwick Airport and East Croydon until 11am this morning (January 22), Southern Railways has announced.

The delays come as a result of engineering works which were not finished on time. Although the works were finished this morning, a Southern Water spokesperson has warned passengers to expect disruption until 11am between Gatwick Airport and East Croydon while services recover.

They made clear that delays between thirty minutes and an hour in affected areas are possible, that short notice cancellations are possible, and some services may skip past certain stops or terminate at a different station than usual, all of which is taking place in addition to disruption caused by Storm Isha.

