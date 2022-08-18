Delight as Regis School students celebrate top A-Level results

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite the ongoing challenges of the pandemic, 31 per cent of Year 13 students scored A* or A grades, and 66 per cent achieving A* to B grades.

With a 100 per cent pass rate, students from across the school will be jetting off to their university courses of choice this September.

Among them is Luke Vevers, who achieved A*s in Biology, Maths, and an equivalent top grade of Distinction* in Performing Arts. He’ll be setting off to study Microbiology at the University of Leeds later this year, and said he was ‘excited’ to continue to explore his subject of choice.

Sixth Form students at The Regis School celebrate stellar A-Level results

To the A-Level students of the future, he said: “Start revising early, as soon as you can, try your best and remember it’s all about consistency.”

The picture was equally positive across Level 3 Qualifications, with 85 per cent of entries achieving a Distinction or Distinction* – the highest grades possible.

That means more than 50 per cent of students across the Sixth Form achieved an A, A* or equivalent grade, opening doors at some of the UK’s top universities.

Among the school’s top performers were: Finn Leahy, who achieved A*s in Maths and Further Maths, alongside an A in Physics. He’ll be heading to the University of Warwick this September to study Physics with Astrophysics.

Sam Stevens, meanwhile, is going to the University of Leeds this Autumn to study Geography, having earned A*s in Maths and Art and an A in Geography.

Poppy Spurle earned an offer from the University of Southampton to study Psychology after achieving an A* in Sociology, an A in Psychology and a Distinction* in Sport.

Also going to the University of Southampton is Adam Cooper, who will be studying Aeronautics and Astronautics/ Spacecraft Engineering, having scored an A* in Maths and As in Further Maths and Physics.

Luca Chrostek, meanwhile, earned an A* in Art and As in Biology and Psychology ahead of her joining the University of Surrey for Psychology later this year.

Other students will be heading to the University of Chichester: Olivia Veenstra and Sky Williams both achieved Triple Distinction* in Sport. They will be studying Physiotherapy and Physical Education (secondary) respectively.

Cian Billington, meanwhile, will study Football Coaching and Performance after securing a Double Distinction* in Sport and an A in Criminology.

Joining them will be Lily Collyer, who will read Psychology after earning a Distinction* in Sport, an A in Biology and an A* in Psychology.

"I really liked the look of the Uni, it means I can stay home, and it was really nice on the open day. It just felt right, really,” she said.

Principal David Oakes made his pride clear, saying they deserved ‘huge credit for their determination, ambition and hard work’: Our Year 13s, many of whom have been with us since Year 7, have been a pleasure to work with so on behalf of all our Sixth Form team I would like to thank and congratulate them.”