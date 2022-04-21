Delight as the Easter bunny returns to Bognor Regis

The Easter bunny returned to Bognor Regis over the bank holiday, giving out free Easter eggs to children and families all over town. Starting out at Harry’s Hut near the rock gardens, The Easter bunny soon moved on, giving the remainder of his 240 eggs to children all over town. Organiser Danny Dawes hailed the event as a real success, saying: “The number of people not from Bognor who saw what we were doing and said ‘what a wonderful town’ was unreal. You can really see the sense of community here.”