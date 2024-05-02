Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Claire Chanot, of Channel View Road, has spent the last week searching day and night for her lost dog, Chester, after he fled his home on Friday (April 26) evening.

Thankfully, he has now returned, having walked back into the home ‘wagging his tail’, much to the delight of his worried family.

Claire said: “Chester’s back from the vets and all is good. No joint issues or broken bones. He’s on meds for his paws as they are pretty sore.

Chester

“He’s dirty and tired [but] is in perfect health. He’s now in his favourite sleeping place. A happy, happy family again.”

The three-year-old crossbreed was described as being ‘very, very wary and untrusting’.

Despite many sightings throughout Eastbourne, Chester proved difficult to find.

Claire previously said: “He was a Romanian street dog, so there’s instinct there. He’s really untrusting,”

“If you see him, phone me, it doesn’t matter what time of day, whether it’s 3am. If you think it’s him, I really don’t mind.

"But whatever you do, don’t try and catch him because that’ll just make him run away from the area we know he’s in."

The disappearance was uncharacteristic for the pooch who doesn’t usually go anywhere without Claire’s other pup – affectionately known by the family as Chester’s girlfriend.