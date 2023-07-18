As graduation season has begun, Deliveroo has launched a one-stop emergency ‘Deliver-Robe’ shop for students in Sussex who may have forgotten to pre-order their attire.

As students up and down the country attend graduation ceremonies to collect their degrees in front of friends and family – grocery delivery service Deliveroo HOP launches a one-stop emergency 'Deliver-Robe’ shop offering last-minute graduation cap and gown delivery for those who might have forgotten to pre-order their attire.

Launching from July 18 until July 31, students can order an emergency graduation cap and gown direct to their doors in minutes for just £2.23 via Deliveroo HOP in Brighton.

To order their last-minute graduation attire, students can search for the nearest Deliveroo HOP store on the app and click on the specially created 'Deliver-Robe' category tile.

They can also find tasty eggcellent breakfast essentials, including a variety of croissants, orange juice and spreads, all available for under £2.50, perfect for lining the stomach and settling nerves the morning of the big day.

There are also plenty of celebratory bottles of fizz perfect for popping, such as sparkling wine for £11.50 and prosecco for £12.00 .