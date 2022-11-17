New figures from Horsham Matters have revealed that more than 5,000 emergency food parcels were provided to people across the Horsham district so far this calendar year – with over half of these going to children.

Meanwhile between the start of July and end of October this year a total of 2,651 food parcels have been distributed by the Horsham District Foodbank, more than double the same period from 2021 (1,263).

And need is anticipated to rise as the charity prepares for what they expect to be the toughest winter yet.

Amalia Lovett, network and campaigns lead at Horsham Matters, said: “We are being stretched to capacity to meet the demand for our services, and as energy and food costs continue to increase, we are expecting this demand to increase even further. Demand has increased by 50 per cent from last year, but donations have decreased, as residents who once donated are now not able to or are now needing support themselves.”

HDC Chief Executive Jane Eaton, Cllr Ruth Fletcher, Horsham Matters General Manager Emma Elnaugh and HDC Leader Cllr Jonathan Chowen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity alongside other foodbanks in the Trussell Trust network are calling on the government to act decisively and support people on the lowest income by ensuring benefits rise with inflation as soon as possible.

The trust has warned that food banks are at ‘breaking point’, with its research suggesting more than two million people had skipped meals across the previous three months to keep up with essential costs.

In addition, 38 per cent of people said they’d gone a whole day with no food at all or just one meal, in the last month, because they couldn’t afford to buy enough food.

If you are able, please consider donating to the Horsham Matters Cost of Living Crisis JustGiving fund www.justgiving.com/campaign/Horshamcostoflivingcrisis

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile Horsham District Council Leader Jonathan Chowen, chief executive Jane Eaton and Cllr Ruth Fletcher recently paid a visit recently to the charity’s site to experience first-hand the great work they are doing to support the local community during the current cost of living crisis.

The council recently provided extra funding to the charity to boost their foodbank provision and fuel crisis support.