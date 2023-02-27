A spokesperson for Dementia Café @ Ric’s Bench has clarified to the Middy that despite the Memory Moments café moving to Ansty, St Richard’s Church is still holding its own event.

The spokesperson said: “The cafés are called Dementia Café @ Ric’s Bench and continue to take place on the first Saturday and the third Tuesday of each month. Ric’s Bench was established as a safe place for people to come and have a chat and a cup of tea or coffee and cake. Everyone is welcome and sessions are twice a week on a Monday from 7pm to 9pm to and a Friday from 2pm to 4pm.”