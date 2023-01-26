Demolition of Ashdown House starts to make way for 151 new St Leonards homes and supermarket - in pictures

Demolition work has started at the site of a disused office block in St Leonards.

Teams are currently at Ashdown House, in Harrow Lane, which was formally used by the Department of Work & Pensions (DWP) and other businesses.

They first arrived three months ago to strip out the empty building before the main demolition work could start.

The work is to make way for a major development, which will see a new supermarket built, as well as new houses.

Plans for the mixed use development scheme on land between Sedlescombe Road North and Harrow Lane was given the go-ahead by Hastings Borough Council in January last year.

The site is to be redeveloped to include 151 new homes, a community centre and a new Aldi supermarket building.

Developers said 17 of the 151 homes will be affordable rented housing provided by The Hyde Group.

Plans for the new Aldi store were announced in September 2021 as part of the redevelopment, with up to 50 jobs are expected to be created as a result.

Development company Danescroft first submitted plans for the development of Ashdown House at the end of 2020.

Last October, Danescroft sold the land to Maidstone-based construction company, Chartway Group.

In October 2022, Julian Moat, planning director of Chartway Group, said the main demolition works are scheduled to last until Easter this year.

After the demolition is complete, the groundworks will start on the site from April and will last until August this year.

Construction of the houses will start from August onwards, with an anticipated completion by the end of 2024, he said.

Mr Moat added: “Chartway Group has acquired the site with the intention to build the 151-unit detailed planning consented scheme, to join our portfolio of developments as we expand our reach and delivery of homes across the South East. We will be delivering the 17 affordable rented homes, which have been planning approved at the site for our registered housing provider partner, The Hyde Group.”

Start of the demolition of Ashdown House in St Leonards. Photo taken from Sedlescombe Road North.

