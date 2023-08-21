Demonstration to take place at Eastbourne Town Hall over new Aldi plans
On Monday (August 21), Eastbourne Borough Council’s planning committee is set to consider three applications seeking to develop Site 7a in Sovereign Harbour, a strip of land between Pacific Drive and Pevensey Bay Road.
Between them, the applications seek permission to build a 66-bed care home, a building containing 57 retirement-living apartments and a new Aldi supermarket on three adjoining sites.
All three schemes — and particularly the Aldi proposals — have proven to be controversial among local residents, with more than 700 objections having been submitted across the separate applications.
Objectors are particularly concerned about the impact the development could have on highways, arguing it would increase traffic and create an unacceptable level of congestion.
Following the objections, a planned demonstration against these plans is set to take outside the town hall at 5.30pm ahead of the scheduled planning meeting at 6pm.