Demonstration to take place at Eastbourne Town Hall over new Aldi plans

A demonstration is set to take place at Eastbourne Town Hall over a proposed new Aldi at Sovereign Harbour.

On Monday (August 21), Eastbourne Borough Council’s planning committee is set to consider three applications seeking to develop Site 7a in Sovereign Harbour, a strip of land between Pacific Drive and Pevensey Bay Road.

Between them, the applications seek permission to build a 66-bed care home, a building containing 57 retirement-living apartments and a new Aldi supermarket on three adjoining sites.

All three schemes — and particularly the Aldi proposals — have proven to be controversial among local residents, with more than 700 objections having been submitted across the separate applications.

Objectors are particularly concerned about the impact the development could have on highways, arguing it would increase traffic and create an unacceptable level of congestion.