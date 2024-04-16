The property, at 309-311 Harold Road in Ore, that has partly been demolished, has lain empty for years.

It is now for sale by estate agents Fox & Sons with a guide price of £750,000.

On its website, Fox & Sons said: “An amazing investment opportunity to purchase this house, derelict house and plot with planning permission to demolish the existing building and erection of seven terraced dwellings with associated off-street parking.

“Also included is a two bedroom terrace house with the adjoining wall to the building that needs to be demolished. this house offers two double bedrooms, a spacious lounge, kitchen/diner and family bathroom. the garden is accessed via the rear garden and offers a courtyard space with steps up to the second tier that is mostly lawn.”

In November 2018 developers were granted planning permission by Hastings Borough Council to knock it down and build seven terraced houses in its place with off-street parking.

In April 2022, the council granted developers a ‘certificate of proposed lawful development for material commencement on site of approved planning permission’ regarding the 2018 decision made by the authority to allow the seven new homes to be built.

It said at the time that works started on the site between November 15 and 22, 2021, meaning the works were lawful, as they had started before the three-year planning permission period had expired.

But since then no further development has taken place.

In May 2021, Mark Taylor, of Harold Road said the site had been left to ‘fall into rack and ruin’ and told the Observer at the time that he had been asking the borough council since December 2019 to take enforcement action.

At the time, he said the disused building was ‘probably the worst run-down property in Hastings and Ore’.

