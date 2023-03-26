Desirable property: Take a look at this stunning Hastings barn conversion backing onto the country park

This incredible gated property at Barley Lane is set in beautifully landscaped grounds and has never been on the market before.

Baytree Barn is a unique and individual detached property, occupying a simply stunning elevated position which backs directly onto the Country Park and it's many wonderful costal paths can be accessed via a private gate.

It has a large garden and its own open air swim-spa and summer house. The property enjoys far reaching views over the colourful roof tops of Clive Vale and beyond and uninterrupted sun throughout the day. The main attribute of Baytree Barn is that it offers total seclusion and tranquillity, but equally you are within minutes of historic Hastings Old Town with its array of boutique shops, restaurants, cafes and promenade.The unique barn was converted seven years ago boasting spacious and contemporary accommodation is finished to the highest of standards and boasts open plan living room with with fitted kitchen and wood burner.

Bi-folding doors lead to a substantial conservatory/dining area, there are four beautiful bedrooms, the principle bedroom enjoying a luxury en suite and walk in wardrobe, two further shower room/w/cs are also to be found within the property as well as an utility/laundry room. All of the rooms within the property enjoy attractive views over the magnificent gardens that surround the barn.Set behind electric gates with cameras the property is approached via a hugely impressive sweeping driveway which takes you away from the street level to off road parking for a number of vehicles. The gardens are extensive and beautifully presented with a wide array of flowers and trees as well a fruit garden and composting area.

The grounds also boast a good sized detached summer house, with garden rooms, kitchen area and shower room/w/c. In addition to the summer house, which has fibre internet and could be used as an office, there is a good sized workshop. The property will also be sold with a recently installed swim spa.It is on the market with Just Property for offers over £1 million. The agents say: “This really is a particularly rare opportunity to purchase a wonderful home and grounds in this incredible position.”

