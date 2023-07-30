Desirable property: Three bedroomed Grade 2 listed house with retail space for sale in one of the most historic towns in Sussex

An attractive art gallery shop in the High Street of historic Rye has come on the market.

The property, currently trading as the Purdie Gallery, has a large attractive retail area and offers enormous potential say estate agents Warmer Gray, who have listed it with a guide price of £550,000.

The period building, steeped in history, comprises a surprisingly generous self-contained one double bedroom apartment on the first and second floors, which currently delivers a high yield as a holiday let, while on the ground floor, a good size Use Class E retail space.

Its rich history, beautiful medieval buildings, close proximity to the coast and abundance of eclectic independent shops, art galleries and restaurants make Rye a mecca for tourists all year round. This unique property, situated within the old town walls in the very heart of the trading centre, is brilliantly placed to take full advantage of that and would suit any number of different purchasers looking for an investment / commercial opportunity.The property is on the main thoroughfare in the heart of the Conservation Area of the historic and charming Cinque Port town of Rye, renowned for its cobbled streets, medieval fortifications, period architecture and beautiful parish church.

Although the town is steeped in history, it also caters for every day modern life and has a range of shopping, health and leisure facilities, great cafes, restaurants, pubs and hotels. Rye has also become something of an arts centre with many galleries and local craft shops. There is also an annual Rye Arts and International Jazz Festival and a two-screen Kino cinema complex. The Romney marsh countryside that surrounds Rye is spectacular and with the coast just a stones throw away, there are many good walks and leisure activities to pursue.

For transport, the town has local train services to Eastbourne / Brighton and to Ashford, from where the high speed connection to London St. Pancras can have you in the capital in 37 minutes.

