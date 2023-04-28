Desirable property: Three bedroomed Victorian home close to Alexandra Park

This charming three bedroomed Victorian property is situated in a quiet road just a stone’s throw from Alexandra Park and within easy walking distance of Morrisons supermarket and the town centre​.

The property, in sought after St James’s Road, offers versatile and well-proportioned accommodation over two floors, retains a lot of its period features with fireplaces in most rooms, high ceilings and stripped wooden floorboards in areas.

The kitchen has part tiled walls, tiled flooring, fitted with a matching range of eye and base level cupboards and drawers.

There is a courtyard style front garden and a terraced garden to the rear with landscaped planting areas.The property is on the market with PCM estate agents, who are inviting offers over £375,000.

