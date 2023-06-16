NationalWorldTV
Detailed plans for 44 new Bognor Regis homes submitted

Detailed plans have been submitted for 44 homes in Bersted after outline permission was won on appeal.
By Nikki Jeffery
Published 16th Jun 2023, 14:48 BST
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 15:06 BST

A reserved matters application for the homes, providing details of layout, scale, appearance and landscaping for land east of Shripney Road and south of Hadden House, is with Arun District Council.

A design and access statement by Cloud 9 Architecture on behalf of Eliviva Homes said plans for the site, know as Shripney Meadows, were resubmitted with changes in response to officer and consultee comments.

The site is a single pasture field east of the A29 with residential development to the north, west and south and countryside to the east.

How the layout of the 44 new homes in Bersted could lookHow the layout of the 44 new homes in Bersted could look
How the layout of the 44 new homes in Bersted could look

The homes would comprise six one bed apartments, five two bed apartments, 15 semi detached or terraced two bed houses, 11 semi or detached three bed houses and seven detached four bed houses. Thirteen would be affordable.

There would be 103 parking spaces, including 11 for visitors.

Go to Arun’s planning portal and use the search reference BE/61/23/RES.

Related topics:Arun District CouncilA29