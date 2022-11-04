The reserved matters application for the layout, scale, appearance and landscaping of the site on land east of Shripney Road and south of Haddan House is with Arun District Council.

A design and access statement by Cloud 9 Architects for Elivia Homes Southern said the Shripney Meadows development is a 1.8ha pasture field east of the A29 with properties to the north and south.

The 44 dwellings comprise one to four bed properties and are two to two and a half storey.

The proposed layout of the 44 homes at Shripney Road

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are six one bed apartments, four two bed apartments, 16 semi detached or terraced two bed homes, 11 semi or detached three bed homes and seven detached four bed homes.

In total 13 would be affordable - six one bed apartments, four two bed apartments and three two bed terraced houses.

The statement said: “This gives a broad mix of dwellings to create a sustainable community with substantial contribution of family sized dwellings to the local housing stock.

"The proposal is in line with Arun District Council guidance with regard to accessible and wheelchair friendly homes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Included are 103 parking spaces - 11 for visitors - and cycle parking.

The statement said the plan retains existing trees and hedgerows to the site boundaries.

Access is an informal track along the western boundary with the A29 and the junction will need to be upgraded.