Detailed plans for a 225-home Bersted development site bought by Barratt Homes have been revealed.

The developer has submitted a reserved matters application for Nursery Fields on land north of Chalcraft Lane to Arun District Council.

Outline plans were refused by the council but approved on appeal to the Planning Inspectorate.

Planning and design and access statements by Barratt said there was no existing access to the site other than a gateway for agricultural purposes.

A location map showing the homes at Nursery Fields in Bersted

The new access would be via a new road junction created on paddock land south of Chalcraft nurseries and running along the southern boundary of the industrial land.

The company said the site is 14-7 hectares comprising two interlocking agricultural fields dissected by a public footpath.

The northern boundary is the 'recently completed development of Rookery Park and Mulberry Fields', the statement said.

There would be a 'broad mix' of dwellings from one bedroom apartments to between two and five bedroom houses with 30 per cent affordable.

The majority of homes would be two storey with a limited number 2.5 storey.

There would be seven hectares of open space.

A public exhibition was held at Bersted Jubilee Parish Hall on December 6 and the company said 31 people attended from the local area.

Concerns were raised regarding traffic movements onto Chalcraft Lane, provision for wildlife, a more centrally located play area due to overlooking concerns and surface water drainage.

