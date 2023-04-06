A young Horsham woman whose life was turned upside down when she was given a devastating diagnosis two years ago is now helping others.

Thirty-year-old Chloe Bain was diagnosed with a brain tumour after suffering extreme fatigue and headaches but – after gruelling treatment – she was determined to show it is possible to stay positive and enjoy life.

And she proved it last week when she took part in the Brain Tumour Charity’s 10km Twilight Walk in London.

Chloe stepped out with family and friends, along with 800 other fundraising volunteers, and raised more than £5,000 for the charity. And the total raised continues to rise thanks to donations from almost 200 supporters.

Team Chloe

She said: “It was a great event following a route running through Hyde Park and St James’s Park and past lots of London landmarks. It was good to see so many supporters all turning out to help accelerate a cure and fund new research.

“The sea of red-branded charity T-shirts was impressive. Thank you so much to everyone who donated.”

After Chloe’s shock diagnosis two years ago she underwent 33 rounds of radiotherapy and 12 months of chemotherapy.

Now volunteering as a charity ambassador for The Brian Tumour Charity, she has launched an Instagram account @positivity_pants to share her story and help support those facing a similarly tough diagnosis.

There is still time to donate to her fundraiser: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/chloebain or follow @positivity_pants on Instagram for Chloe’s updates and next fundraising plans.