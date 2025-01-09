Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A developer has resubmitted plans for a major housing development in Uckfield, saying it “does not accept” reasons given for its previous refusal.

In an application validated by Wealden District Council on Tuesday (January 7), developer Gladman has resubmitted outline proposals to build up to 145 homes on land to the north of Eastbourne Road — a site known locally as the Cysleys Farm scheme.

The scheme had been considered by the council’s Planning Committee North in November, which saw councillors turn down the proposals in light of objections raised by East Sussex Highways around “excessive walking distances” for future residents and “unsuitable cycling routes towards the town centre.”

Council planning officers, who had recommended the scheme be approved, had warned against a refusal on these grounds, arguing the issue could be resolved through conditions.

Illustrative map of the Cysleys Farm development. Image credit: fpcr/Gladman

This view appears to be shared by Gladman, which argues refusal of the scheme had not been ‘justified’.

In documents submitted as part of its application, a spokesman for the developer said: “This application is a duplicate application of WD/2022/2785/MAO, which was recommended for approval by the planning officer, however refused by members at committee. Gladman does not accept that the reason for refusal issued (against officer recommendation) is justified.

“Furthermore, the recently issued [National Planning Policy] Framework has resulted in a material change in circumstances since the application was refused and the need to release land for housing has significantly increased. The planning balance now tips even further in favour of a grant of planning permission as a consequence.”

The updated National Planning Policy Framework mentioned by Gladman was issued by the government in December. It includes a range of updated measures, including the reintroduction of mandatory housing targets.

During the previous debate, officers had noted that the site has been allocated for development within Wealden’s draft local plan. This was given little weight by committee members, however, due to the local plan’s incomplete status.

Councillors had also raised concerns about the scheme’s impact on foul drainage, noting how Southern Water had said the additional connections could “lead to an increased risk of foul flooding from the sewer network.”

Officers persuaded the committee not to make this part of the reasons for refusal, however, as any necessary sewerage improvements could be made a mandatory element of the scheme through conditions. This would make a refusal on these grounds “unsustainable”, officers said.

The scheme had also seen a number of objections from neighbours, who argued the homes are unneeded and would put significant pressure on local infrastructure.

As with the previous application, the resubmitted scheme is only seeking detailed permission for the site’s access, with other details of the proposals requiring further planning permission at a later stage of development. This further planning permission would cover details such as the scheme’s layout and design.

For further information on the proposals see application reference WD/2024/2955/MAO on the Wealden District Council planning portal.