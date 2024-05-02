A developer has put forward plans for a housing development in Maresfield.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In an application validated by Wealden District Council earlier this week, developer Terra is seeking outline planning permission for a 41-home development on land to the west of Limestone Way.

As an outline scheme, the developer is only seeking permission for the principle of development, with all matters other than its access via Limestone Way to be determined at a later date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement submitted as part of the application, a spokesman for the developer said: “The proposed development encompasses 41 new dwellings, along with accompanying car parking and public open spaces, to offer a diverse selection of appealing, high quality homes.

An imaged of the layout of the proposed Limestone Way, Maresfield, site. Image credit: A2 Architecture

“The proposals aim to foster a strong sense of community by providing shared spaces and promoting positive place-making.

“Careful consideration will be given to the design, ensuring it harmoniously integrates with the inherent characteristics of the site and the surrounding area, thereby enhancing its overall appeal.”

The application goes on to say the site would include 14 affordable homes and make a financial contribution towards an off-site children’s play area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It also notes how the site has been identified in the Strategic Housing Economic Land Availability Assessment (SHELAA) as being suitable for housing, although this allocation was for 25 homes.

The developer also notes the council’s lack of a five-year supply of housing land, arguing the scheme should benefit from the presumption in favour of ‘sustainable development’ set out in national planning rules.