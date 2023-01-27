A developer has put forward plans to build 146 homes in Bexhill.

Charles Church Developments Ltd is holding a consultation, asking the public for their views on the scheme, which will built on land off Spindlewood Drive.

Outline planning permission was granted in summer 2021 for a development of up to 160 houses on the strip of land.

This was after the developer won its appeal against initial refusal by Rother District Council (RDC).

Members of Spindlewood Development Action Group (SPINDAG)

The appeal was launched after planning permission was refused by RDC to build the homes on land off Spindlewood Drive in Little Common in March 2020.

While the site in Little Common had been allocated for development within RDC’s local plan, the committee in March 2020 chose to refuse planning permission for the scheme on the grounds it was unclear whether the proposals could avoid an adverse impact to the Pevensey Levels Special Area of Conservation (SAC). These related to landscape and drainage concerns.

The Spindlewood Development Action Group (SPINDAG) was launched to fight against the proposals when they were first submitted more than five years ago.

Charles Church Developments Ltd said it is aiming to submit a reserved matters application in spring this year.

It has sent out a flyer to residents in the area asking for their views.

It said: “We have been working closely with planning officers at Rother District Council during the last year to prepare a scheme that meets local needs, provides community benefits, generous open space, enhances biodiversity and provides 146 beautifully designed new homes."

The company said the scheme includes new homes, ranging from two-to four-bedroom, pedestrian and cycle routes and three play areas, 43 affordable homes, layout based around historic hedgerows and tree lines, two main access points at Spindlewood Drive and Barnhorn Road, two parking spaces per household, alongside visitor spaces, improvements to surrounding bus stops and the relocation of The Broadwalk bus stop, retained habitats, green spaces, and tree-lined streets to maximise biodiversity, as well as around £670,000 to be provided to RDC to upgrade other local infrastructure.

Charles Church Developments Ltd is holding an exhibition on Wednesday (February 1) at the Little Common Royal British Legion Hall, in Meads Avenue.