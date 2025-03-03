A developer has put in plans to convert a vacant office building into “co-living” apartments.

In an application validated by Hastings Borough Council, developer Dale Real Estate Ltd is seeking permission to convert Queensbury House — a seven-storey office building in Havelock Road — into 80 apartments.

According to the application, the apartments would be a “co-living” development, which would see future residents rent private rooms with shared communal areas including kitchen and dining rooms, co-working office space and a rooftop terrace.

In a statement submitted as part of the application, a spokesman for the developer said: “Designed as a co-living space, the project is centered around fostering a sense of community, offering a mix of private and communal facilities tailored to modern urban lifestyles.

Queensbury House in Havelock Road. Image via Google Maps

“Residents will benefit from well-designed private living spaces while enjoying access to shared amenities such as communal kitchens, dining rooms, office workspaces, and a laundry area.

“These internal spaces are intended to encourage social interaction and collaboration, supporting a new model of cohabitation that is particularly suited to young professionals, remote workers, and those seeking a more flexible and connected way of living.”

The proposals have already undergone pre-application consultation, which has seen concerns raised about the future use of the building.

Speaking to the Hastings Observer in January, John Bownas, manager of Love Hastings Ltd, said there were ‘unanswered questions’ which needed to be addressed by the developer.

In a statement at the time, Mr Bownas said: “What we were presented with during the webinar was an architectural proposal — but the questions put to the team about who would manage the building, what would the rent levels be set at, and what might happen if not enough suitable tenants could be found were left unanswered.

“There is a genuine risk that this well-meaning proposal could become just another emergency temporary accommodation option for single vulnerable people, but without the levels of social support which that client group need.

“We would welcome a proper discussion with the building owners to talk about the actual needs for affordable living in the town centre so that a realistic long-term plan can be put in place for this potentially landmark building.”

In a response at the time, the applicant’s architects Front Architecture confirmed there would be a management team for the building. The scheme’s architects also said rental costs “would be comparable to other shared dwellings” and also cover all utilities.

The application represents the latest in a series of proposals to redevelop the vacant office building.

These include several permitted development schemes, which would have also seen the building converted into apartments. The most recent of these schemes — for 89 apartments — secured prior approval in 2021. Approval for the scheme lapsed last year (despite an unsuccessful attempt to secure a lawful development certificate), meaning the building’s legal use remains as office space.

In 2018, planning permission was also granted to convert the building into a 103-bedroom hotel. Permission for this scheme has also lapsed due to the passage of time.

For further information on the proposals see application reference HS/FA/25/00083 on the Hastings Borough Council website.