Developers appeal over plans to build new village on land near Billingshurst

Developers who want to build a new village on agricultural land near Billingshurst are lodging a planning appeal over the scheme.
By Sarah Page
Published 2nd May 2024, 10:13 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Artemis Land and Agriculture have submitted a number of applications to Chichester District Council for the redevelopment of Crouchland’s Farm, in Rickman’s Lane, Plaistow.

They include plans for 600 homes, a ‘glamping’ site and rural enterprise centre. The latest application sought permission for 492 dwellings, a primary school, roads, footpaths and other infrastructure, with another application for 108 dwellings on land nearby.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The developers – who are calling the planned village ‘Rickman’s Green’ – first submitted a planning application for the proposals back in 2022.

Developers want to build a new village on land at Crouchlands Farm in Plaistow, near BillingshurstDevelopers want to build a new village on land at Crouchlands Farm in Plaistow, near Billingshurst
Developers want to build a new village on land at Crouchlands Farm in Plaistow, near Billingshurst

Concerns have been raised about the development including the impact on traffic, public right of way and wildlife.

Now Artemis are lodging an appeal with the Secretary of State against the failure of the council to give notice of a decision.

A controversial anaerobic digestion plant based at Crouchlands Farm was shut down in 2017.

Related topics:BillingshurstAgricultureChichester District Council