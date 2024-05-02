Developers appeal over plans to build new village on land near Billingshurst
Artemis Land and Agriculture have submitted a number of applications to Chichester District Council for the redevelopment of Crouchland’s Farm, in Rickman’s Lane, Plaistow.
They include plans for 600 homes, a ‘glamping’ site and rural enterprise centre. The latest application sought permission for 492 dwellings, a primary school, roads, footpaths and other infrastructure, with another application for 108 dwellings on land nearby.
The developers – who are calling the planned village ‘Rickman’s Green’ – first submitted a planning application for the proposals back in 2022.
Concerns have been raised about the development including the impact on traffic, public right of way and wildlife.
Now Artemis are lodging an appeal with the Secretary of State against the failure of the council to give notice of a decision.
A controversial anaerobic digestion plant based at Crouchlands Farm was shut down in 2017.