Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Artemis Land and Agriculture have submitted a number of applications to Chichester District Council for the redevelopment of Crouchland’s Farm, in Rickman’s Lane, Plaistow.

They include plans for 600 homes, a ‘glamping’ site and rural enterprise centre. The latest application sought permission for 492 dwellings, a primary school, roads, footpaths and other infrastructure, with another application for 108 dwellings on land nearby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The developers – who are calling the planned village ‘Rickman’s Green’ – first submitted a planning application for the proposals back in 2022.

Developers want to build a new village on land at Crouchlands Farm in Plaistow, near Billingshurst

Concerns have been raised about the development including the impact on traffic, public right of way and wildlife.

Now Artemis are lodging an appeal with the Secretary of State against the failure of the council to give notice of a decision.