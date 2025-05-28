Developers launch fight to build 28 new homes in South Downs village
Horsham District Council has refused to grant planning permission for the new homes on land south of Furze Common Road in Thakeham.
Councillors said that it had not been shown that a proposed access route off Storrington Road “will not lead to unacceptable amenity harm towards neighbouring residents by virtue of increased levels of activity, noise, light and pollution from the passing of vehicles and pedestrians entering and exiting the site.”
Objections to the development were also submitted by a number of local residents, as well as Thakeham Parish Council.
But developers Akehurst Homes are not giving up and have lodged an appeal against the council’s decision. An inquiry will now be held to determine the issue.
