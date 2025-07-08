Developers lose battle to build 247 new homes in South Downs village

Developers have lost a battle to build 247 new homes in a South Downs village.

Horsham District Council originally refused planning permission for the new homes on a former mushroom site in Thakeham in July last year but developers Bellway homes appealed against the decision.

However, a planning inspector has now dismissed the developer’s appeal after agreeing with the council that the site is not sustainably located for an extra 247 homes.

A council spokesperson said: “Given the limited facilities within the village and the distance to key services such as Thakeham Primary School the application, if permitted, would have meant residents were highly reliant on car travel for their everyday needs.

The site of the former mushroom farm in Thakeham where developers Bellway Homes wanted to build 247 new homes

"Concern was also raised that 247 homes would represent a significant expansion to Thakeham, which is classified in the Horsham District Planning Framework as a ‘small village’, which supports the council’s efforts to seek to protect Horsham district against inappropriate, speculative development.

“Furthermore, the Inspectorate awarded the council partial costs for the unreasonable behaviour of the appellant in submitting late evidence, which resulted in the initial adjournment of the hearing.”

Horsham District Council cabinet member for planningr Ruth Fletcher said: “This is an important decision that upholds the council’s approach to ensuring development is sustainably located and does not overwhelm our smaller communities.

“The council supports good developments in line with the policies in our Horsham District Planning Framework local plan and the National Policy Framework but will continue to reject applications where the disadvantages significantly and demonstrably outweigh the benefits.

“The council has successfully defended a string of appeals for rural development recently, highlighting the fact our current local policies are robust and stand up at appeal.

“Officers continue to work extremely diligently, with the support of expert advice from statutory consultees and input from local communities.”