A developer has put forward plans for a housing development in Beckley.

In an application recently validated by Rother District Council, developer Manroy Properties LLP is seeking outline planning permission to build up to 23 houses in Hobbs Lane.

Part of the site was previously occupied by a brick building used as an engineering works, but this has already been demolished and the site cleared. The rest of the site sits on land to the rear of where this building had stood, bordered to the south by a number of properties in Coombs Close.

According to the developers, the scheme would be designed to limit the impact on these nearby properties.

In a statement submitted as part of the application, a spokesman for the developer said: “The design has been undertaken to minimise impact on neighbouring property to the south and surroundings in accordance with Policy BEC1: Land east of Hobbs Lane, Beckley Four Oaks.

“The indicative layout submitted shows that 23 dwellings in an appropriate size, type and mix of units can be achieved. We consider that the proposed development is appropriate and that the planning authority will find these proposals acceptable.”

The developer also notes how the site has been included within Rother District Council’s Development and Site Allocations Local Plan (DASA) — a document which sets out potential development sites around the district.

While the final mix of housing would come as part of a later application, the developer has provided illustrative plans showing what the finished development could look like. This illustrative design is made up of six three-bedroom houses, 10 four-bedroom houses, five five-bedroom houses and two two-bedroom flats.