Developers have submitted plans to build up to 211 holiday lodges within the grounds of a private estate.

Greystoke Land is working with the Normanhurst estate in Catsfield, near Battle to provide the lodges on the land.

The scheme also includes up to 350 car parking spaces and associated buildings, which would house leisure facilities, retail and a restaurant.

Applicants also said the proposals include pedestrian and cycle routes and public open space.

The Normanhurst estate. Picture from Google Street View

However in November last year villagers in the area voiced concern over the plans after applicants held a public exhibition outlining the scheme ahead of the developers this month formally applying to Rother District Council for planning permission.

Residents said they fear the natural environment will be damaged.

Objectors have also voiced their opposition to the development on Rother District Council’s planning portal.

Henry Baldwin said: “This proposed development has no positive impact on the environment at all. Adding over 200 holiday lets will lead to hundreds of people all car dependent to flood the area throughout a large portion of the year. Additionally the damage that will be done to wildlife and the environment will be devastating. There are no positives for the population of Rother, only negatives.”

Jack Baldwin said: “I object to this awful proposal as it is totally incompatible with the environment. Firstly, this is a rural area criss-crossed with several footpaths enjoyed by many walkers. This area is a haven for wildlife with tremendous views. Secondly, this development would see hundreds of additional ‘temporary’ residents adding to the already overburdened local infrastructure.”

In a design and access statement, Greystoke Land, said: “The landscape design is underpinned by the aim for the development to create only a light footprint on the landscape. The conservation and enhancement of the landscape is critical to the success of the development.

"The design of the lodges, buildings, infrastructure and facilities will be directed to present a consistent visual language and identity to the site. Being within and a part of the Normanhurst Estate will feel unique and bespoke to this specific site in East Sussex.