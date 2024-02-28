A developer has put in proposals to use a rural hotel as shared housing.

Developer's proposal to use East Sussex rural hotel as shared housing
In a partly-retrospective application to Wealden District Council, a developer is seeking planning permission to convert part of the Crockstead Farm Hotel, near Halland, into a Home in Multiple Occupation (HMO).
According to documents submitted as part of the application, the hotel closed its doors as a result of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020 and is not expected to reopen.
The application proposes to convert 12 former hotel rooms into HMO accommodation. These rooms, described as ensuite bedrooms, would share a utility room and kitchen.
The developer says the majority of the conversion work, which does not involve external alterations to the building, has already taken place. They say it did not involve major works.
Future residents would have access to off-street parking, in the form of a car park formerly used by the hotel. No changes are proposed to the building’s wider access arrangements, which would continue to be served by Eastbourne Road.
For further information on the proposals see application reference WD/2024/0204/FR on the Wealden District Council website.