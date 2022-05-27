Developers speak out over Horsham road ''mayhem'

But a spokesperson for developers undertaking the roadworks said this week: “We’re going as quickly as possible.”

The roadworks – on the A264 – are being carried out as part of the north Horsham development – known as Mowbray village – where the first of 2,750 new homes are currently being built.

Residents living near the development are calling for an end to the roadworks saying they have endured 18 months of ‘mayhem’ and that it is time the works were speeded up.

Traffic queueing on the A264 in Horsham

Nick Webber, who lives nearby, said: “The people of Horsham and users of the A264 have patiently lived our lives around the various road closures and diversions over the last 18 months while the road has been re-shaped, dug-up, filled-in and dug up again."

But a spokesperson for the Mowbray development said: “We would like to reassure those affected that we are working hard to deliver the works required as quickly as possible, while prioritising the safety of both road users and our workers.

“The current phase of traffic management plans will be in place until mid-August.

"Once this phase has been completed, a final phase of planned works for Rusper Road Roundabout, during which traffic will be able to travel in all directions, will be delivered between August and October.