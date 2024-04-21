Dial 999 if you see this 16 year-old missing from East Sussex
Sussex Police have launched an urgent appeal for a 16 year-old missing from East Sussex.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Aseal, 16, is missing from Southwick.
In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Police are searching for Aseal, 16, who is missing from Southwick.
"Aseal is 5'5", of slim build, has long curly brown hair and currently has a henna tattoo on one of her hands.
"She frequently travels to London via train and has links to Wembley, Greenford, Finsbury Park and Ruislip.
"If you see Aseal, call 999 quoting serial number 1103 of 20/04.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.