Aseal, 16, is missing from Southwick.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Police are searching for Aseal, 16, who is missing from Southwick.

"Aseal is 5'5", of slim build, has long curly brown hair and currently has a henna tattoo on one of her hands.

"She frequently travels to London via train and has links to Wembley, Greenford, Finsbury Park and Ruislip.