Dial 999 if you see this man missing from Eastbourne

Sussex Police have launched an urgent appeal for a missing 38 year-old from Eastbourne.
By Sam Pole
Published 8th Aug 2023, 07:37 BST
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 07:37 BST

In a statement Sussex Police said: “We are urgently searching for 38-year-old Jade who is missing from Eastbourne.

"Jade was last seen in the town shortly after 7pm on Monday (August 7) and concerns are growing for his welfare.

"He is described as 5’ 5” and slim, and was last seen wearing a hat, checked jacket, cream shorts and cream Adidas trainers. He was also carrying a grey rucksack.

"Jade has links to Brighton and may have travelled there by train.

"If you see him or know where he is, please call 999 quoting serial 1238 of 07/08.”

