Sussex Police have launched an urgent appeal for a missing 38 year-old from Eastbourne.

In a statement Sussex Police said: “We are urgently searching for 38-year-old Jade who is missing from Eastbourne.

"Jade was last seen in the town shortly after 7pm on Monday (August 7) and concerns are growing for his welfare.

"He is described as 5’ 5” and slim, and was last seen wearing a hat, checked jacket, cream shorts and cream Adidas trainers. He was also carrying a grey rucksack.

"Jade has links to Brighton and may have travelled there by train.