In a statement Sussex Police said: “We are urgently seeking to locate Eder who has been reported missing from Brighton.“The 13-year-old was last seen in the city at about 11.30am on Saturday, June 24.“He also has links to Eastbourne.“Eder is described as a skinny boy, 5'8, with brown hair and brown eyes.“He was last seen wearing a dark-coloured tracksuit and black trainers.“Anyone who sees him or knows his whereabouts should call 999 immediately and quote serial 651 of 27/06.”