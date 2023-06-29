NationalWorldTV
Dial 999 if you see this missing 13 year-old with links to Eastbourne

Police have launched an appeal for a missing 13 year-old who has links to Eastbourne.
By Sam Pole
Published 29th Jun 2023, 13:01 BST
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 13:02 BST

Eder, 13, was reported missing from Brighton on Saturday, June 24 and police have launched the appeal for his whereabouts.

In a statement Sussex Police said: “We are urgently seeking to locate Eder who has been reported missing from Brighton.“The 13-year-old was last seen in the city at about 11.30am on Saturday, June 24.“He also has links to Eastbourne.“Eder is described as a skinny boy, 5'8, with brown hair and brown eyes.“He was last seen wearing a dark-coloured tracksuit and black trainers.“Anyone who sees him or knows his whereabouts should call 999 immediately and quote serial 651 of 27/06.”

Eder, 13, was reported missing from Brighton on Saturday, June 24 and police have launched the appeal for his whereabouts. Picture: Sussex PoliceEder, 13, was reported missing from Brighton on Saturday, June 24 and police have launched the appeal for his whereabouts. Picture: Sussex Police
Eder, 13, was reported missing from Brighton on Saturday, June 24 and police have launched the appeal for his whereabouts. Picture: Sussex Police
Related topics:Eastbourne PoliceSussex PoliceBrighton