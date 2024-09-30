Dial 999 if you see this missing teenager believed to be in East Sussex

Adame, 15, is missing from Aylesbury and Sussex Police believe that he may be in Brighton.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We’re searching for Adame, 15, who is believed to be in Brighton.

“He is missing from Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire and was last seen on September 17

"He is 5’2”, slim, has brown hair and wears glasses. He is believed to be wearing a grey tracksuit, a blue jacket and black trainers.

"Please note this post has been updated with a more recent picture of Adame, although he is believed to currently have his hair in a 'cornrows' style.

"Anyone who has seen Adame, or has any information on his whereabouts, call 999 quoting serial 1318 of 25/09.”

