Dial 999 if you see this prisoner on the run in Sussex

People have been asked to keep an eye out for a prisoner, on the run in Sussex
By Sam Pole
Published 12th Dec 2023, 07:25 GMT
Updated 12th Dec 2023, 07:26 GMT
Robert Madejski, 32, has absconded from Ford Prison and is wanted by police.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We are searching for Robert Madejski, 32, who has absconded from prison.

"Robert, who has links to Hampshire, Kent and Essex, absconded from HMP Ford in May 2022 and is wanted by officers.

Robert Madejski, 32, has absconded from Ford Prison and is wanted by police. Picture: Sussex PoliceRobert Madejski, 32, has absconded from Ford Prison and is wanted by police. Picture: Sussex Police
"He is also known to have alias surnames; Doughty, Underwood and Monsoon

"Police have been conducting extensive enquiries to locate Robert ever since he absconded.

"If you see Robert, call 999 quoting serial 1378 of 11/05/2022.”

