Dial 999 if you see this prisoner on the run in Sussex
People have been asked to keep an eye out for a prisoner, on the run in Sussex
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Robert Madejski, 32, has absconded from Ford Prison and is wanted by police.
In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We are searching for Robert Madejski, 32, who has absconded from prison.
"Robert, who has links to Hampshire, Kent and Essex, absconded from HMP Ford in May 2022 and is wanted by officers.
"He is also known to have alias surnames; Doughty, Underwood and Monsoon
"Police have been conducting extensive enquiries to locate Robert ever since he absconded.
"If you see Robert, call 999 quoting serial 1378 of 11/05/2022.”