Did anyone see stunning pink full moon over Sussex?

The June full moon turned a beautiful shade of pink over the weekend and clear skies made for perfect conditions in which to view it.
By Andy Hemsley
Published 5th Jun 2023, 08:10 BST

The pink moon is known as the a ‘strawberry moon’. According to NASA, its name is derived from certain Native American tribes such as Algonquin who referred to it as the Strawberry Moon because it also coincided with a time for gathering ripening strawberries and other fruits.

Alternative names for the Strawberry Moon include the Honey Moon, the Celtic name of Rose Moon and Anglo-Saxon name of Mead Moon, stemming from the fact that this was the time for mowing meadows.

Strawberry Moon by Andrew Hemsley

1. Strawberry Moon

Strawberry Moon by Andrew Hemsley Photo: supplied

Strawberry Moon by Sid Saunders

2. Strawberry Moon

Strawberry Moon by Sid Saunders Photo: supplied

