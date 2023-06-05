Did anyone see stunning pink full moon over Sussex?
The June full moon turned a beautiful shade of pink over the weekend and clear skies made for perfect conditions in which to view it.
By Andy Hemsley
Published 5th Jun 2023, 08:10 BST
The pink moon is known as the a ‘strawberry moon’. According to NASA, its name is derived from certain Native American tribes such as Algonquin who referred to it as the Strawberry Moon because it also coincided with a time for gathering ripening strawberries and other fruits.
Alternative names for the Strawberry Moon include the Honey Moon, the Celtic name of Rose Moon and Anglo-Saxon name of Mead Moon, stemming from the fact that this was the time for mowing meadows.
