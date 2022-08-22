Dinomania comes to Worthing –Families delighted by Britain's Got Talent act

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ranger Chris brought his Britain’s Got Talent semi-final act to town for two days, delighting a host of dinosaur-loving children and teens.

I was invited along with my family to experience the show, meet some life-like walking dinosaurs and no doubt be shown up by a room full of pint-sized dinosaur experts.

The action started straight away as we met an ankylosaurus who then had a bit of a battle with a huge T-rex.

Ranger Chris brought his educational Dinomania show to Worthing

But it didn’t end there, because this is an interactive show, and each dinosaur walked up and down the aisles of seated families so they could get an up-close-and-personal look at these realistic creatures.

My four-year-old son was SO excited to see the dinosaurs he knows so much about live, and could not stop talking about them being ‘real dinos’.

When Ranger Chris was quizzing the audience, my son literally jumped up to answer them. When a picture of a parasaurolophus appeared on the screen, without stopping for a beat he shouted out the answer. Not too shabby for a four-year-old.

People sitting opposite us were wowed by his ability to not only recognise a millions of years old creature, but also get the pronunciation of such a complicated species spot-on.

But that's what this show capitalises on so well – the absolute explosion of 'Dinomania' among kids in the last decade or two. And the almost unquenchable thirst for dinosaur-related activities and merchandise.

Pitched in just the right way to captivate a younger audience, but with enough of an educational element so as not to completely alienate their parents and grandparents, it really was an informative and most importantly fun 90 minutes.

During the intermission, the audience could enjoy the mini-museum with real fossils, replicas and loads of fascinating facts.

Later in the how, we were introduced to Trixie the baby Triceratops, Nibbles the baby Raptor, and a baby allosaurus.

My eight-year-old daughter, a dinosaur expert by default thanks to her brother’s borderline obsession with the creatures, particularly enjoyed stroking the babies, especially as Trixie was pink!

Dinomania travels around many schools, libraries and museums all over the UK teaching adults and children about dinosaurs.

It also boasts a huge following on social media including over 1.4million TikTok followers and nearly 400,000 subscribers on YouTube.