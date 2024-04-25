Diocese appoints new Director of Education for its 155 schools

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Bishop of Chichester, Dr Martin Warner, welcomed the appointment stating: “Lesley Hurst has been a pioneering member of our education team, overseeing details in our engagement with academisation. The Christian faith is her foundation for our commitment to education in the imparting of knowledge and the excellence of delivery in our Church schools.

"We look forward to her contribution as she takes over from Trevor Cristin.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lesley said: “I am delighted to have been given the opportunity to continue to serve our family of schools who have a vital role in the heart of their communities. I look forward to building on and developing the work that Trevor started.”

Lesley Hurst.

Currently, 155 Church of England schools in the diocese – 44 have voluntary aided status, 82 have voluntary controlled status, and 29 are academies.

The Board of Education, based at Church House, Hove, works closely with Church schools which currently educate more than 37,000 children across Sussex. The Board is committed to nurturing the Christian ethos whilst extending a warm welcome to all.

The Archdeacon of Chichester, Fr Luke Irvine-Capel, who chairs the Diocesan Board of Education said: “I am delighted that Lesley Hurst has responded to the call to serve our Diocese as the new Director of Education.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Many will already know Lesley through the outstanding work that she has done as one of the Assistant Directors of Education for the past eight years. Her commitment to our Church of England schools, and the provision of Church of England education, across the Diocese will continue to enrich the partnership in mission and ministry entrusted to this household of faith as we serve the whole people of Sussex as a Christian presence in every community."

Lesley takes up her role in September, succeeding Trevor Cristin, who has served in the role for the past six years. She will head a team of experts in particular fields and is keen to stress the importance of partnership across a range of disciplines in providing the best possible education for children.

She has spent much of her working life involved with education, including working with apprentices in the childcare sector and with a charity promoting STEM careers across London schools. She currently sits on the governing body for St Andrew’s High School in Worthing and Ark Alexandra Academy in Hastings as well as being a Trustee of Bishop Otter Academy Trust. She is a member of St Andrew’s Church, Hove and sings in the church choir.