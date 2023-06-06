Diocese welcomes new East and West Sussex priests at special services

All of the candidates were already ordained deacon in 2022.
The services were the culmination of many years of discernment and training, and each has a unique story to tell.
As newly ordained priests, they will now be able to celebrate the Eucharist and offer God's blessing as their vocation to the priesthood finally comes to fruition.
The full list of candidates for the three services was as follows:
Saturday 3rd June at 12noon at St Mary’s, Horsham. The Bishop of Horsham, Ruth Bushyager, ordained the following as priest:
Will Kane to continue to serve at St John’s, Crawley
Charlotte Dobson to continue to serve at St John’s, Crawley
Peter Sutton to continue to serve at Horsted Keynes
Caroline Armitage to continue to serve at West Grinstead
Pete Leith to continue to serve at All Saints, Hove
Sunday 4th June at 5.00pm at St John’s Meads, Eastbourne. The Bishop of Horsham, Ruth Bushyager, ordained the following as priest:
Kizzy Penfold to continue to serve at St Helen’s, Ore
Janice Bartholomew to serve at East Hoathley, Chiddingly and Framfield
Damian Brennan to continue to serve at the Cuckmere Churches
James Roe to continue to serve at St Peter’s, Brighton
Emily Roe to continue to serve at St Peter’s, Brighton
Peter Winstone to continue to serve at All Saints, Crowborough
Sunday 4th June at 5.00pm St Paul’s Brighton. The Bishop of Lewes, Will Hazlewood, ordained the following as priest:
Thomas Cotterill to continue to serve at St Bartholomew’s and St Paul’s, Brighton
Monday 5th June at 7.00pm Holy Trinity, Bosham. The Bishop of Horsham, Ruth Bushyager, ordained the following as priest:
Maria Sadler to continue to serve at Holy Trinity, Bosham
Liz Yonge to continue to serve at Easebourne, Lodsworth and Selham.
Congratulations to all the candidates and the parishes they continue to serve.