Diocese welcomes new East and West Sussex priests at special services

Fourteen new Church of England priests will now begin their ministries in the Diocese of Chichester across East and West Sussex this weekend as family, friends, and churchgoers celebrated at three special services on Saturday 3rd June, Sunday 4th June, and Monday 5th June.

All the priests are pictured with The Bishop of Chichester, Dr Martin Warner.

All of the candidates were already ordained deacon in 2022.

The services were the culmination of many years of discernment and training, and each has a unique story to tell.

As newly ordained priests, they will now be able to celebrate the Eucharist and offer God's blessing as their vocation to the priesthood finally comes to fruition.

The full list of candidates for the three services was as follows:

Saturday 3rd June at 12noon at St Mary’s, Horsham. The Bishop of Horsham, Ruth Bushyager, ordained the following as priest:

Will Kane to continue to serve at St John’s, Crawley

Charlotte Dobson to continue to serve at St John’s, Crawley

Peter Sutton to continue to serve at Horsted Keynes

Caroline Armitage to continue to serve at West Grinstead

Pete Leith to continue to serve at All Saints, Hove

Sunday 4th June at 5.00pm at St John’s Meads, Eastbourne. The Bishop of Horsham, Ruth Bushyager, ordained the following as priest:

Kizzy Penfold to continue to serve at St Helen’s, Ore

Janice Bartholomew to serve at East Hoathley, Chiddingly and Framfield

Damian Brennan to continue to serve at the Cuckmere Churches

James Roe to continue to serve at St Peter’s, Brighton

Emily Roe to continue to serve at St Peter’s, Brighton

Peter Winstone to continue to serve at All Saints, Crowborough

Sunday 4th June at 5.00pm St Paul’s Brighton. The Bishop of Lewes, Will Hazlewood, ordained the following as priest:

Thomas Cotterill to continue to serve at St Bartholomew’s and St Paul’s, Brighton

Monday 5th June at 7.00pm Holy Trinity, Bosham. The Bishop of Horsham, Ruth Bushyager, ordained the following as priest:

Maria Sadler to continue to serve at Holy Trinity, Bosham

Liz Yonge to continue to serve at Easebourne, Lodsworth and Selham.